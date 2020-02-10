  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ihana Dhillon to play mother in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Ihana Dhillon to play mother in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 19:47:39 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon will be seen playing the role of a mother in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film recalls the story of 300 brave women from Madhapar village of Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India gain a strategic advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

Talking about the project, Ihana earlier said: "It's a brilliant script, and essaying the role of an Air Force officer is totally new for me. It's challenging. My director Abhishek ji is extremely clear in his head about this character. The film shows the independence of women back in 1971. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project."

"Bhuj: The Pride Of India" is slated to hit theatres in August.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

NewsDebut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan