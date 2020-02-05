  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Imtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Imtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Sara Ali Khan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 17:25:41 IST

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal is a take on what Love means in today's generation. Female characters have always played an integral role in Imtiaz's movies and with Love Aaj Kal, it's Sara Ali Khan who he chose to portray how the definition of love has changed over the years.

Also read: 'Love Aaj Kal' Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan make our hearts go 'Aahun Aahun'

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Imtiaz Ali opened up about working with Sara and how he thinks she has a long career ahead of her. The director shared, “She can change the concept of the Indian film heroine. She ticks all the right boxes. She looks nice, dramatic, even, has a great voice and an expansive worldview." 

He further spoke about her versatility and her ability to fit into any character, "She can fit any character, from any bracket of society. Most importantly, she listens closely and submits completely.”

Sara is the Buzz girl of Bollywood, the actress made her mark in the industry with her debut movie Kedarnath following which she was seen in Simmba. Sara was omnipresent without a single release in 2019 and shone through with various magazine covers and also won numerous awards for her performances. 

Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan following which the actress will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Her most recent announcement 'Atrangi Re' will see her alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the movie will be directed by Anand L Rai.

Related Topics

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsSalman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

NewsShannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

Shannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

NewsImtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Imtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes

Jennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes