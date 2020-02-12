'Thappad' makers urge people to make their second trailer

The makers of Thappad released a hard-hitting and shocking second trailer of the film and it surely captures us all like never before where Taapsee Pannu breaks the fourth wall to interact with the audience.

The second trailer of the movie urges the viewers to not only take a stand against a 'thappad' but also ’report’ it on social media- eventually making it the most reported trailer of all time.

Now, the viewers on social media have definitely taken the appeal seriously and in a never seen before scenario where the makers themselves are asking people to report their own trailer, people are doing it. The comments on the trailer are all over stating how people have reported it already. A viewer commented on YouTube asking, “Who else has reported this video?” and so did another, “As taapsee says report this trailer guys”. Another user shares, “Reported 👍🏻 Excellent initiative !!! I hope this will bring some change in our society.”. “yes true I reported on this videos”, a user shared!

The appeal is surely gaining momentum and people are in awe of how the makers themselves are urging people! The Anubhav Sinha directorial which is already being hailed as this year’s Pink, Thappad is produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu which will be released on 28 February 2020. From the dialogue to the tracks, every asset of the film is garnering the attention and making waves all across, just like the director’s previous ones- Mulk and Article 15 which were critically acclaimed.

Not just the second trailer but also the first trailer set the tone high with everyone appreciating it for the storyline and the significant issue that it brings to the fore. The first look poster of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad had also taken the internet by a storm where Taapsee's agitated mien truly gave away a strong message, `Thappad: Bas itni si baat?`.