Indian Idol season 11 has been in a limelight because of its brilliant contestants and their melodious voices. Not to forget to mention the show’s fabulous judging panel which includes Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. To support our Top 7, we had a superhit Jodi of Ajay Devgn and Kajol who graced the sets to promote their upcoming film.

The Jazzy singer of Indian Idol season 11 Jannabi Das gave a spellbound performance on the song “Awara Bhanwre”. Her performance made the special guest Kajol Devgn gave her standing ovation for the performance and while appreciating, she said” The way you managed the stage was great. You don't look like a contestant your voice come across so professionally which is so nice”

Further on Jannabi’s special request, Kajol Devgn came on the stage and danced on the song which cherished the atmosphere on the sets.

Neha said ” Your voice is known for standing out in the crowd which is great to listen. I never imagined this song can be sung like this as well. You are a very hardworking singer and hope you achieve whatever you dream off”.

Kajol and Jannabi on Indian Idol season 11