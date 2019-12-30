How many movies have come out in Bollywood this time? Some made us laugh, some made us cry, But some movies have also come out from which we have also got inspiration.

Movies are not just for amusement, fun or time pass. Movies can also be for inspiration. Many times a movie can even make you feel so good that you get an idea to do something new or change your mind.

This year some such inspirational movies have come out. Which you will like it very much and you will learn a lot from these movies too. Hopefully, you will like this movie and you will also be able to fight in your life.

Check out some inspiration movies of 2019 below:

Inspirational Movies of 2019

Mission Mangal

The film is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition.

Super 30

Super 30 is a story of narrating the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name.





URI

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language military action film. It is the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar who also wrote the film. It features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Article 15

The film deals with Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Saand Ki Aankh

It is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.[6] Filming began on 10 February 2019 in Baghpat. Some parts were filmed in Hastinapur and Mawana.

Mardaani 2

Inspired by true rape and murder incidents, the story follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old rapist.