Instagram star Shobhita Rana to debut in B'wood with 'Ram Rajya'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 19:50:09 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Instagram sensation Shobhita Rana, who shot to fame down South following a stint in Tamil and Telugu commercials, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the film "Ram Rajya". The film also marks the debut of actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh and features television heartthrob Salman Shaikh.

Shobhita has been working in the Punjabi industry for a while now, and is known for her appearance in the 2014 Punjabi rom-com "Ishq Brandy", and other projects such as "Cannada Di Flight" and "Gollu Aur Pappu".

In Nitesh Rai's "Ram Rajya", she plays a pivotal role. The film talks of the need to create 'Ram rajya' (land of Ram), where there is no place for terrorism, hate, indiscipline and rationalism.

"The movie revolves around three central characters, and Shobhita is one of them. Owing to circumstances, she tries to end her life but her life takes a turn when she decides to fight against all odds and create 'Ram Rajya'. Her character is someone who everyone can connect to," claimed director Rai.

"We are trying to put out a very clear message with this movie. We want the youth of our country to learn from an early age about fraternity, brotherhood and religion, which will help them become good rulers and decisionmakers," stated writer Shivanand Sinha.

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 2, which is the day of Ram Navami this year.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

