  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Interesting activities you can try from home during lockdown

Interesting activities you can try from home during lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 20:13:21 IST

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Did you know that one of the worlds largest art museums, The Louvre in Paris, offers free virtual tours of several of its most popular exhibits online? There are hundreds of other interesting activities that you can engage in during this period that requires us to stay at home.

Discovering these interesting activities has been made a lot easier by Lisbon, Portugal-based Theritage Concierge which provides lifestyle management & personal assistance services.

The "WHAT'S UP - Quarantine Special Edition" from the luxury private members club offers a user-friendly, interactive encyclopaedia of over 100 online activities to try from home.

It's smart links, allows you to navigate within the document and directly connect you to the website of the venue, download the app or visualise that movie.

Whether you want to learn a foreign language, explore the world's greatest museums or watch the best TV shows and movies, the document provides a comprehensive guide of things that could keep you hooked.

In the languages section, it includes apps like Babbel, Duolingo and Memrise. Similarly, the exercises sections also include some of the top apps used by people around the world like 8fit, Yoga Studio, among others.

And if you want to use this time to sharpen your culinary skills, it tells you that you can learn the skills from some of the top chefs in the world all for free.

Be it music, art or distance learning courses, the "Quarantine Special Edition" from Theritage Concierge has something for everyone to explore.

It can provide people with ideas to reinvent themselves and keep them entertained – all the while staying at home.

--IANS

gb/na

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction