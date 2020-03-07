International Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman

Today is International Women's Day. Today, all over the country celebrate International Women's Day in their own way. How many characters does a woman play as a Mother, Doctor, Police officer, etc?

We have brought some movies for you in which Bollywood actresses have played roles in different roles. A salute to the real architects of society!

Check out the celebrities in different roles below:

Police Officers

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani), Priyanka Chopra (Jai Gangajal), Tabu (Drishyam), Richa Chadda (Man's World)

Doctors

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Udta Punjab), Surbhi Chandna (Sanjivani) Gracy Singh (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S)

Scientists

The female cast of Mission Mangal - Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari

Air Hostess

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja), Bipasha Basu (Zameen)

Teachers

Rani Mukerji ( Hichki) Chitrangada Singh (Desi Boyz) Juhi Chawla (Chalk n Duster)

Army officer

Diana Penty (Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran​​​​​​​) Jennifer Winget (Code M) Kirti Kulhari (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Spy

Alia Bhatt (Raazi) Taapsee Pannu ( Baby) Vidya Balan ( Bobby Jasoos )

Advocate

Sushmita Sen (Main Aisa Hi Hoon) Lara Dutta (Azhar) Rani Mukerji (Veer Zaara)