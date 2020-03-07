International Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman
Today is International Women's Day. Today, all over the country celebrate International Women's Day in their own way. How many characters does a woman play as a Mother, Doctor, Police officer, etc?
We have brought some movies for you in which Bollywood actresses have played roles in different roles. A salute to the real architects of society!
Check out the celebrities in different roles below:
Police Officers
Rani Mukerji (Mardaani), Priyanka Chopra (Jai Gangajal), Tabu (Drishyam), Richa Chadda (Man's World)
Doctors
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Udta Punjab), Surbhi Chandna (Sanjivani) Gracy Singh (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S)
Scientists
The female cast of Mission Mangal - Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari
Air Hostess
Sonam Kapoor (Neerja), Bipasha Basu (Zameen)
Teachers
Rani Mukerji ( Hichki) Chitrangada Singh (Desi Boyz) Juhi Chawla (Chalk n Duster)
Army officer
Diana Penty (Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran) Jennifer Winget (Code M) Kirti Kulhari (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Spy
Alia Bhatt (Raazi) Taapsee Pannu ( Baby) Vidya Balan ( Bobby Jasoos )
Advocate
Sushmita Sen (Main Aisa Hi Hoon) Lara Dutta (Azhar) Rani Mukerji (Veer Zaara)