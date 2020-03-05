  1. Home
  3. International Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 14:00:58 IST

International Women's Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year. It is a focal point in the movement for women's rights.

Commemoration of International Women's Day today ranges from being a public holiday in some countries to being largely ignored elsewhere. In some places, it is a day of protest; in others, it is a day that celebrates womanhood.

There are so many different ways to support women on IWD, from shopping at female-owned businesses to volunteering for or donating to organizations that help out women in need. But you can also do your part simply by enjoying pieces of pop culture.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, here are the listed movies that you should watch and get inspired by it.

THAPPAD Movie review

THAPPAD Dialogues

Chhapaak Movie Review

Chhapaak Dialogues

Panga movie review

Panga Dialogues

Saand Ki Aankh movie review

Saand Ki Aankh Dialogues

MARDAANI 2 movie review

Mardaani 2 Dialogues

