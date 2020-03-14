  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IPL 2020: SRK says spectators safety first, govt directives to be followed

IPL 2020: SRK says spectators safety first, govt directives to be followed

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 14:05:43 IST

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the IPL Governing Council meeting on Saturday, said that it has been decided that the safety of the spectators will be kept first and all the directives issued by the government and the health agencies will be followed to the hilt amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak when the 13th season of the cash-rich league starts later.

The organising body and the eight IPL franchisee owners sat across the table at the BCCI headquarters to chalk out comprehensive plan for the IPL 13 which has been now postponed till April 15.

"Wonderful to meet all the franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by BCCI and IPL was to reiterate what all of us feel…safety first of the spectators, players management and cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies and government to be followed…," Shah Rukh said on his official Twitter handle.

"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI and team owners in consultation with the government will keep a close watch and decide the way forward in the health interest of everyone. Lovely to meet everyone and then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," he added while tagging BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

On Friday, BCCI decided to postpone IPL 13, originally scheduled to start from March 29, to April 15 amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has affected more than 80 people in India and has claimed two lives as well.

On Wednesday, the government had cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare.

The Sports Ministry also followed this up by making it clear that all sporting events should be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. And if it is unavoidable, the events should be held behind closed doors so as to avoid mass gatherings.

--IANS

aak/in

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsAmitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

NewsWhy Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Why Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Movie ReviewAsur Review : Intriguingly probing introspective on good and evil

Asur Review : Intriguingly probing introspective on good and evil