'Iron Man 2' actor arrested for alleged attempt to sell fake COVID-19 cure

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 13:57:10 IST

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, who appeared in "Iron Man 2" and TV hit "Entourage" has been arrested by FBI agents for reportedly attempting to sell a fake coronavirus cure.

Middlebrook is facing one felony count of attempted wire fraud for reportedly soliciting investments for a company called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. to market pills he claimed would prevent COVID-19 infections and a shot to cure the virus, reports aceshowbiz.com

He was arrested in Los Angeles on March 25, following an FBI sting, in which he reportedly delivered a pack of pills to an undercover agent

posing as an investor.

Middlebrook "falsely claimed" to at least one potential backer that basketball icon Earvin 'Magic' Johnson was on the board of directors, but according to the affidavit, "Mr. Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about Middlebrook's company."

US Attorney Nick Hanna, for the Central District of California, has warned people to beware of similar scams during the coronavirus

pandemic.

