Irrfan Khan has understood the true meaning of life, and importance of living in the moment after his health scare. While recuperating from a rare illness, the actor said he was restless to be fine, and now has resolved to put his health as top priority.

The actor, who is still under treatment from the disease, is taking baby steps back into the acting world. He was away from the big screen since the release of "Karwaan" in 2018 -- the year when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He will be back on the silver screen with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 film "Hindi Medium". The film is slated to release on March 13.

Irrfan says he was not restless about getting back to work, but to get fit and fine.

"No work was never my anxiety. I was restless to be fine, to be comfortable with myself," Irrfan told IANS in an interview before the release of his film "Angrezi Medium".

For the actor, the battle with the disease brought a new meaning to life.

"Unnecessary worry vanished...we miss out on life thinking let this happen and then I will enjoy… That never comes if you can't enjoy now," Irrfan said.

Asked if he plans to take it slow professionally, the actor said: "Life first!".

Back in March of 2018, Irrfan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is going out of the country for treatment. He went to the UK for the treatment of his long-drawn illness, and since has been away from the glare -- barring few instances when he was spotted in a wheel chair at Mumbai airport or his outing at Lord's stadium in London.

The 53-year-old returned to the set in 2019 to shoot for "Angrezi Medium". In the film, Irrfan plays a single father who is willing to go to bizarre lengths to make his daughter's dream come true. It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

"I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both," he said in a statement last year while announcing his return to work.

Now, "Angrezi Medium" is ready to release, and Irrfan expressed his disappointment about not being part of the promotional activities due "unwanted mehmaan" -- referring to his illness -- through an audio message before the trailer launch.

Recalling the process of shooting, Irrfan said: "It was pleasant in warm Udaipur and it was warm in chilling London. This was a long schedule and I didn't know if I would be able to do it then but I just took the plunge because I knew it was Dinoo (producer), Homi (director), Anil Mehta (cameraman) Nakul Kamte (sound)… My take away from this? When life gives you lemons, you decide what to make of it."

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's "Angrezi Medium", a Maddock Films production.

Asked what does the film mean to him, the National Award winning star said: "Connecting back to reality. Being a father. The pleasure of letting go."

With projects like "Paan Singh Tomar", "Piku", "Talvar", "The Lunchbox", "Maqbool", and "7 Khoon Maaf", Irrfan has carved a name for himself in Hindi cinema. He has gradually established himself in the West too. But there was a time in the 1990s when Irrfan was contemplating leaving the glitzy world of showbiz.

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia's "The Warrior" in 2001 gave a much-needed fillip to his career and an exposure to the West that opened new vistas. From there on, there was no looking back.

He has also been associated with foreign films like "The Namesake", "Life of Pi", "A Mighty Heart", "Slumdog Millionaire',"The Amazing Spider-Man", "Inferno" and "Jurassic World".

In the audio message before the trailer launch of "Angrezi Medium", Irrfan said: "Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film... and yes wait for me". And the world is surely waiting for him. [By Sugandha Rawal]