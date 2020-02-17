  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

Is Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 17 Feb 2020 11:20:13 IST

The most controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end. This was the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The format of Bigg Boss 13 Contestants 9 Wild Card entries and Vikas Gupta as a proxy contestant for Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

It premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV. The finale was scheduled for January but seeing the popularity of the show, was given a five-week extension thus ended in February and becoming the longest season and the most controversial season of all time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Glamsham had run a poll and the result for the Bigg Boss 13 was none other than Sidharth Shukla. We had received 65467 votes on Twitter. As per the poll, Sidharth Shukla was the winner and he also won the BB13 trophy.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz both were tough competitors and both have huge fan following.

Check out the poll results below:

Asim Riaz, Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla

Exit poll results

Final poll for Bigg Boss 13 trophy

Related Topics

NewsMohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsBTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

NewsKaty Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Katy Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Fashion & LifestyleFilmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Filmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards