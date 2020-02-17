Is Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

The most controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end. This was the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The format of Bigg Boss 13 Contestants 9 Wild Card entries and Vikas Gupta as a proxy contestant for Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

It premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV. The finale was scheduled for January but seeing the popularity of the show, was given a five-week extension thus ended in February and becoming the longest season and the most controversial season of all time.

Glamsham had run a poll and the result for the Bigg Boss 13 was none other than Sidharth Shukla. We had received 65467 votes on Twitter. As per the poll, Sidharth Shukla was the winner and he also won the BB13 trophy.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz both were tough competitors and both have huge fan following.

Check out the poll results below:

Asim Riaz, Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla

Exit poll results

Final poll for Bigg Boss 13 trophy