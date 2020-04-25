Is this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the dynamics. Obviously NO THANK YOU to coronavirus. Though post the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the game is changing. Who better than the entertainment industry to make the change so obvious.

The audience is drooling over the most unexpected in the contemporary times. Is this scenario hinting at a correction in our choices given the facts of life?

Now, when the ‘Season 1’ titled Ramayan has finished and its ‘Season 2’ titled Uttar Ramayan is underway there seems to be a mass hysteria amongst the audience, netizens and social influencers creating new heroes.

Yes, we are talking about Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman, the younger brother of Ram. Sunil Lahri wouldn’t have imagined that the contemporary netizens would make him a hero all over again. He is now the new ‘angry young man’ toppling (believe it or not) the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan! If that is not enough, sample this… Sunil Lahri is now considered better than the youth heart throb Kartik Aaryan for his ‘monologue’!

Don’t you agree Sunil Lahri (and his character Lakshman) deserves every bit of the popularity that was probably long forgotten. Sure, why not? The biggest example happens to be the use of the term ‘Lakshman Rekha’ by our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to emphasize the concept of stay-at-home in these times of lockdown. Remember, it was the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ that made all the difference. Had Sita not stepped out of the ‘Lakshman Rekha’, things would have been different altogether (the same is applicable to us in the current context).

He would be thankful to the current generation to recognize him with full gusto. The proof of the same are the umpteen news around him, his character & career. There is a flood of memes around the actor and the character. His social media handle is buzzing with posts, comments & love showered upon him. The media is queuing up to live stream sessions speaking with him and getting nostalgic.

Not just Sunil Lahri but Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia who played Ram & Sita respectively are buzzing too. Not very surprising to see; when you type ‘Deepika’ in google search, the second suggestion that pops up is ‘Deepika Chikhalia’. It probably shows that she is being searched about as much