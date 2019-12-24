  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 12:16:52 IST

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted playing a friendly football match in Mumbai on Sunday. The latest star kid to have everyone's attention is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'skid, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Bollywood debut of his sister Sara Ali Khan, all eyes have been on the Pataudi lad.

Although he hasn't announced his interest in Bollywood, he's already developed an unmatchable fanbase on social media who want all the info on the Pataudi.

Also read:  Ibrahim Ali Khan reminding us of his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The actor was snapped by the paparazzi while he was posing for selfies with fans. While the star kid looks dapper, the comments on these pictures are unmissable. Fans can't seem to get enough of Ibrahim's 'good looks' and have gone on to wonder how he's so good looking.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter opted for a white tank top and black tracks. He will next be seen in Khaali Peeli. In this movie, he will be working with Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan wins fans with his expressions while posing for a selfie

