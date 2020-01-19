Ishaan Khatter grieves grandmother's loss

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Jan 2020 13:09:07 IST

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's grandmother Khadija Azeem is no more. Ishaan took to social media and penned an emotional note.

Ishaan took to Instagram to share a long note after his grandmother and Neelima Azeem's mother Khadija, who was a freedom fighter, writer and editor.

Alongside a black and white picture, Ishaan wrote: "Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don't make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life."

"I'll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You'll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted."

He added: "In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson's wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom."

--IANS

dc/kr

