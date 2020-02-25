As far as dancing goes, there's no stealing Ishaan Khatter's thunder. It is no secret that the Dhadak star is a prolific dancer. Most recently, the actor brought his killer dance moves to the stage of Miss Diva 2020 for its curtain-raiser.

Ishaan regaled the attendees present at the curtain-raiser by grooving to the most recent hits of the Indian music scene: Ghungroo, Bekhayali, Mera Wala Dance and Muqabala.

The young actor opened the performance with Bekhayali and enraptured the attendees with his energy and moves at the beauty contest. The aerial stunts and acrobatics he pulled off were the big highlights of his dance routine.

The opening act was followed up with performances on Bekhyali and Muh Kala Muqabla. Khatter closed the act at crescendo grooving to Ghungroo tut gaye, leaving no doubt that dancing is in his genes. According to a source, the actor had barely had any days to rehearse for the mash-up performances.

Says a source, "Ishaan had only three days to rehearse for the curtain-raiser. He had no rehearsal for the aerial stunt except for a customary run-through that happens before the performance begins.

He pulled it off with elan because dance is his passion and also he is very particular about his professional commitments. Some of the attendees even let out gasps of surprise when he did the aerial stunt. The applause for it was the most thunderous."

On the work front, Ishaan awaits the release of his upcoming romance-comedy, Khaali Peeli and the streaming of the digital adaptation of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.