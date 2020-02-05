Ishita Dutta blossoms like a rose in pink

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 20:18:05 IST

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta is a true fashionista. Be it casual western or a ethnic look, she never fails to leave an impression on fans. Her recent photoshoot in a pink saree is a proof of the fact.

In the images, she strikes a glam pose in a light pink saree. She completes the look with a collar-neck pink blouse and hoops.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: "beautiful."

Another one wrote: "Love your sarees."

On the work front, Ishita is currently seen on the Colors show "Bepanah Pyaar", co-starring Pearl V. Puri.

--IANS

sim/vnc

