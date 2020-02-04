  1. Home
Ishita Dutta recreates DDLJ train scene with co-star Adhik Mehta

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Feb 2020 20:23:34 IST

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta and her "Bepanah Pyaarr" co-star Adhik Mehta recently recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic train scene from the 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge".

Adhik shared the picture on Instagram in which he can be seen extending his hand to Ishita while recreating the DDLJ moment, Only, he is on a vanity van instead of a train.

"Okay so I always wanted to have a DDLJ moment and there it is... P.S - The pose may be wrong but picture looks amazing right @ishidutta," he wrote.

Ishita and Adhik are currently working together on the Colors show "Bepanah Pyaarr". Apart from her performance on the show, Ishita has lately been making waves with her fashion statement. She has been flaunting ethnic chic on the show, particularly in sarees .

Recently, she shared a few pictures on social media in which she can be seen shooting a fun sequence in saree.

"It was a fun sequence, I had to wear a saree and play in the water. I loved it . I love all my looks on the show, and am glad that I have a fab team of designers to create such a beautiful look for me," Ishita said.

--IANS

sim/vnc

