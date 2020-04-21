Ishq Mein Marjawan is television series. It aired from 20 September 2017 to 28 June 2019 on Colors TV. Produced by Yash A Patnaik under Beyond Dreams Entertainment, it starred Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria as Deep Raj Singh, Tara Raichand, Aarohi Kashyap and Netra Sharma.

The show revolves around a young woman comes across the man of her dreams and settles down with him. However, post her marriage, she finds herself among manipulative people and gets framed for a series of murders.

We have a list of songs from the serial I'shq Mein Marjawan' which will make you nostalgic. Check out the songs below:

Ishq Mein Marjawan title song

Ishq Mein Marjawan Female Version Full Title Song