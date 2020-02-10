Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 10 Feb 2020 18:00:06 IST

Ishqbaaaz  was an Indian drama television series. It premiered on 27 June 2016 and ended on 15 March 2019 on StarPlus. It starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Srivastava.

The show took a leap of 20 years on 17 December 2018 and aired a new season, Ishqbaaz: Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani, starring Nakuul Mehta and Niti Taylor.Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s chemistry was instantly loved by the audiences.

Also Read: These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

A spin-off series, Dil Boley Oberoi, premiered on 13 February 2017. It is acclaimed to be the first Indian soap to have a spin-off. In Dil Boley Oberoi, Shrenu Parikh was introduced as Kunal Jaisingh's love interest.

Ishqbaaaz soundtrack was a instant hit with the audience. It was written by Shaheen Iqbal, and composed by Sanjeev Srivastava. Sanjeev Srivastava had composed the original songs and background score for the show. "O Jaana", the theme song of the serial performed by Pamela Jain and Bhaven Dhanak. "O Saathiya", the theme song of Dil Boley Oberoi, the album released on 1 May 2017.

Check out Ishqbaaaz songs from the show below:

Team Ishqbaaaz.

O jaana - Shivika song

O Saathiya - Rikara song.

Ruvya Song.

Lafzon Ka Yeh Rishta Nahi - Family song.

