'It Happened in Calcutta' Dialogues

'It Happened in Calcutta' revolves around Kusum, a young girl who aspires to become the first female doctor in the city and gets an admission in the Calcutta Medical College to fulfil her dream. In the college she comes across a privileged, arrogant and devastatingly handsome boy named Ronobir and falls in love with him. But there is more to this tale than what meets the eye.

Ronobir and Kusum’s love blossomed at a time when India was grappling with war, epidemic and political unrest.

We have a list of list of dialogues from the love saga 'It Happened in Calcutta'.Check out the romantic dialogues below:

"Pyaar karti ho tum mujhse and you hate it"

"I wanna hate you...badhne do nafrat.."

"Miss aap galat jagah par baithi ho.. that’s the men’s section"

"Lagta hai tumhe pyaar mein dhokha mila hai"

"Nafrat karti ho tum mujhse aur feel bhi karti ho"

"Zindagi ne dobaara mauka diya hai Kusum chodna mat"

"Yeh hate ek strong feeling hai aur tumhare liye kuch feel karna nahi chahiti"