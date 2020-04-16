It's a girl! Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta become parents

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 16:46:20 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Sharing the news with her followers, Smriti took to Instagram. "Our princess has arrived... 15.04.2020," she wrote.

Along with it, she also shared a picture that shows the couple holding the newborn in their arms.

Reacting to the post, fans and friends showered them with congratulatory wishes.

Actress Dia Mirza commented: "Oh yaaay! so so happy. This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our angel."

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "So happy for you guys. Lots of blessings for our princess. Welcome to the parent gang."

Smriti and Gautam got married in 2017. They have worked together in the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".

