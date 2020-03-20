ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming dramedy Who's Your Daddy is already becoming the talk of the town due to its hilarious storyline and interesting star cast. Adding to the excitement, the two OTT platforms have dropped the second poster of the web series that is sure to raise anticipation levels up a few notches.

The drama features an amazing cast that includes the evergreen villain of Bollywood Rahul Dev, the handsome and famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal and young actor Nikhil Bhambri who never fails to charm audiences with his chocolate boy looks.

The poster shows this terrific trio seems to be planning some sort of mischief as they face a lady right in front of them. While Harsh Beniwal has the look of annoyance on his face, Rahul Dev and Nikhil Bhambri sure seem to be enjoying the eye candy that they see.

The dramedy, featuring Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal as the father-son duo, showcases the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and his retired army personnel father who lives in Delhi. Based in ‘Dilwalo ki Dilli’, they are the coolest family in town.

The web series takes a trip back in time and shows how Soggy used to earn a sizeable chunk of money at his DVD rental shop by renting out blue films to the boisterous lunching ladies of Delhi's posh societies.

The show will showcase the story of how Soggy’s father becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down. Amidst this entire chaos, nobody seems to find the answer to one question - ‘Soggy Ke Bete Ka Daddy Kaun Hai?’

A mash-up of laughter, fun, and adventure which will promise you not a single dull moment while watching, WHO’S YOUR DADDY also features the ravishing Anveshi Jain along with Divinaa Thackur and Kasturi Banerjee.