It's splitsville for Channing Tatum, Jessie J

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split after over a year of dating.

They were first linked in October 2018.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing, reports people.com.

"There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," a source said of their split.

The two were first seen together at a mini golf date last year.

Another source said that different priorities came in between the couple.

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though," the source said.

After months of dating, the couple made their romance public in March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London. In September, Jessie debuted a new song all about Tatum at an intimate show in Los Angeles.

--IANS

sug/bg