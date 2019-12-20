  1. Home
  2. News
  3. It's splitsville for Channing Tatum, Jessie J

It's splitsville for Channing Tatum, Jessie J

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 15:12:08 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split after over a year of dating.

They were first linked in October 2018.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing, reports people.com.

"There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," a source said of their split.

The two were first seen together at a mini golf date last year.

Another source said that different priorities came in between the couple.

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though," the source said.

After months of dating, the couple made their romance public in March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London. In September, Jessie debuted a new song all about Tatum at an intimate show in Los Angeles.

--IANS

sug/bg

News"This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show 'The Forgotten Army'

"This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show 'The Forgotten Army'

NewsRajniesh Duggall to make digital debut in "The Ghost Thesis"

Rajniesh Duggall to make digital debut in "The Ghost Thesis"

NewsNever Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

Never Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

NewsHappy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff follows this ideology

Tiger Shroff follows this ideology