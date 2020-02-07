J&K HC dismisses plea against 'Shikara' film

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed a plea against filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri".

The court's decision has been taken on the assurance from the Centre and state government that there will be no law and order situation arising out of the release.

On hearing the court's judgement, Chopra expressed his happiness and stated: "I am glad that the Honourable Court has dismissed the petition. This is a film about love over hate. I hope the message of 'todho nahi jodo' spreads across the country through 'Shikara".

"Shikara", which is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency, has been released nationwide.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed last week in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against the film, demanding a stay on release and the deleting of certain scenes.

According to the petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone, the film portrays untrue facts and they have alleged that the film shows Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs in "bad light".

"Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback to Bollywood as a director for the first time since his 2007 release, "Eklavya", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Chopra introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles of "Shikara".

