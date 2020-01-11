  1. Home
Jaaved Jaaferi loves taking on new challenge

Glamsham Editorial | 11 Jan 2020

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi says stepping out of his comfort zone as a comedian in "Jabariya Jodi" was different and challenging.

Jaaved was seen as male protagonist's father in the movie. He played a man with an evil streak.

"While this is the first time where I played a father figure on screen, it is also the first time my character is neither black nor white," Jaaved said.

"I play a grey character in the movie; including the grey in my beard. I have mostly done comical characters but this one was different and challenging at the same time, since it required for me to step out of my comfort zone. Playing Abhay's father was a way to reinvent myself and play a character that my fans have not seen me do before. While my relationship with my reel son is unique and real, we have our own unique opinions and hence not always get along. I feel it is this aspect that made our on-screen relationship even more special, it felt like an actual father-son relationship," he added.

Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on the concept of 'pakadwa vivah' (forced marriage), which is rampant in the Hindi heartland, particularly Bihar and it features Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

The film aired on Saturday on Zee Cinema.

