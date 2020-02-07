Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's droolworthy photos of just looking at each other is melting our hearts. Ranbir and Alia are winning the internet with some adorable photos. Their sizzling chemistry and PDA moments are just awesome. Now we just waiting for the day when the two will get married.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are made for each other couple. They are seen in their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' for the first time together. Fans have already given them the couple tag as #RALIA.

Brahmastra is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy.The film is scheduled for release on 4 December 2020.

Here’s taking a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s unseen pictures below:

