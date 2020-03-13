Jack Antonoff: I only work with friends

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Singer Jack Antonoff loves working with friends.

In an interview with the New York Times newspaper, Jack spoke about his working procedure and the comfort he gets while working with his friends in the industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Basically, I only work with my friends. Also, they're kind of my only friends at this point.I mean, I have my childhood friends. But your friends are who you spend your life with. I spend my life in the studio, with these people," he said.

Jack also opened up about his collaboration with Taylor Swift.

"Taylor's the first person who let me produce a song. "Before Taylor, everyone said: 'You're not a producer.' It took Taylor Swift to say: 'I like the way this sounds...," he added.

--IANS

sim/vnc/pgh/