Jack Black's hilarious 'quarantine dance' debut on TikTok

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Apr 2020 13:22:08 IST
Jack Black makes hilarious debut on TikTok

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Jack Black made his debut on TikTok with a gleeful shirtless 'quarantine dance'.

The actor and Tenacious D frontman, was shirtless in the clip, which has already got nearly 2 million views and 272 thousand likes since being uploaded, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Black was wearing a beige cowboy hat, black and red gym shorts, black cowboy boots as he showed off his epic dance moves, which included spinning, pirouetting, kicking, flapping arms and rushing the camera.

At one point, the actor dropped his hat while spinning around like a top. He recovered gracefully, and moved into the Russian-style kicking portion of his choreography.

"Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome," wrote the father of two along with the video.

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like "School Of Rock", the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, "Shallow Hal", "King Kong", "The Holiday", "Tropic Thunder" and "Gulliver's Travels".

He is known for his powerful personality, acting calibre, comedic timings and broad scope of his talent -- some might think of him as the funnyman of Hollywood, some might consider him as a charming leading man of the West and some might remember him for his music from his rock band Tenacious D.

He most recently appeared in a big budget sequel to the "Jumanji" remake, "Jumanji: The Next Level".

