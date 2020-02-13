  1. Home
'The Iron Mask' trailer: Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger fight it out in the first trailer

Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020

Hollywood's biggest action heroes Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger will face off against each other in the upcoming action fantasy film 'The Iron Mask'.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie which dropped yesterday looks like a wild and vibrant flick and looks something to behold.

The trailer bears the title 'The Iron Mask' and is a follow-up to the 2014 film 'The Forbidden Kingdom' which was loosely based on author Nikolai Gogol’s novel of the same name.

''The Iron Mask' is a high concept fantasy/historical drama which is set in the 18th century. The film synopsis follows an 'English traveler Jonathan Green as he ventures from Russia to China encountering dragons, black magic wizardry, and a dragon king during an incredible but deadly adventure.' The film will deliver 'breath-taking fights' and 'stunning visuals.'

The film stars Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), who are reprising their roles from 'The Forbidden Kingdom' as Jonathan Green and Lord Dudley with the late Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) who will be making a posthumous appearance.

'The Iron Mask' will hit cinemas on April 10th.

Check out the trailer below:

