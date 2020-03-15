Jackman credits critics for pushing him out of comfort zone

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman used criticism in his early career as "an asset" to push him out of his comfort zone.

Jackman has carved a successful career on film and on stage, for roles, including "Wolverine", "The Greatest Showman" P. T. Barnum, and his touring one-man Broadway show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking with Fox News, he opened up about his refusal to be pigeonholed into one genre throughout his career, and explained the "challenge" pushed him to seek out "variety" in the roles he takes.

"I liked (the) stage. I liked singing. I like film. I liked Shakespeare. I liked all of it. So I thought well, my approach is I'm going to hold as many doors open as possible, try to open them and once they're open, try to hold them up for as long as I can," he said.

Jackman said he faced resistance from critics who struggled to label him when he was starting out, he believes resisting conformity helped him achieve the success he enjoys today.

"There was a period in (my career) where I wasn't sure if (my) strategy was working. But weirdly, I think I stuck in there long enough for it to become an asset. There were moments at the beginning of Wolverine where I doubted early on (if I could do it)," he said.

"And usually, if I look back, the projects where I've had that feeling are generally the best (ones). And, I wish I could have told myself that back then."

