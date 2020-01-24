  1. Home
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 15:12:25 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham have been bonding big time over food, fitness and workouts, on the sets of their upcoming film "Attack".

"He (John) is someone who is super fit and we bond on everything - be it food, fitness, workouts and all that stuff. I think he is doing amazingly well. It's my fourth film with him, so we come on set and we just have a great time. We continuously laugh. 'Attack' is an action-heavy film so there is a lot of hard work going into it," said Jacqueline Fernandez at the 3rd edition of Pilates Festival of India hosted by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai.

Jacqueline and John have co-starred in "Housefull 2", "Race 2", and "Dishoom" in the past.

Their new film "Attack" is about a hostage crisis and is inspired by true events.

"Shooting has been amazing. We have been shooting in nights right now, so it has been pretty exhausting but so far it is shaping up really well. It's a fantastic script. We have just started the film but we can't wait for its release in August," she said.

"Attack" is written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham.

The film features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. It is scheduled for release on Independence Day weekend this year.

