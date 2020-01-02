Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Bollywood just can’t seem to get over Switzerland! After Saif- Kareena, Virat-Anushka & Varun- Natasha, Gstaad, the upscale resort town of the Swiss Alps also saw the gorgeous diva Jacqueline Fernandez celebrating the New Year with family.

The actress met with her Judwaa co-star Varun Dhawan, who was also vacationing with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The co-stars challenged each other to fun ski race, you can check out all the crazy action below!

Jacqueline won the second round of this friendly duel after Varun defeated her in the first giving us some insane friendship goals. Jacqueline’s video gives us a glimpse of the actress having a blast as she traverses across the icy slopes of Switzerland.

Jacqueline also shared a picture of her enjoying a meal with Varun & Natasha with the picturesque Swiss Alps in the background, captioned, “First Lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”.