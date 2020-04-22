Jacqueline Fernandez kisses her 'sunrise buddy' in new pic

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 16:45:04 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Jacqueline Fernandez has posted a picture where she kisses her "sunrise buddy", and fans cannot get over it!

The photograph posted on her Instagram account has the actress kissing a horse whom she calls her "sunrise buddy".

"Selfie King! My sunrise buddy," she wrote alongside the picture, which currently has 492K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actress had earlier shared photographs of herself posing with her beautiful horse.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web project, "Mrs Serial Killer". Scheduled to release on May 1, the digital film produced by Farah Khan and directed by her husband Shirish Kunder. The thriller is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly the same way to prove her husband is innocent.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, who earlier worked with Kunder in the 2016 short psychological thriller "Kriti".

--IANS

dc/vnc

