Jacqueline Fernandez's YOGA moves is worth a watch

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 11:10:44 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez holds the best name and fame for being happy and lightning up the place wherever she goes. The audiences always wonder how she keeps up with this charming nature?

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on her Instagram handle and wrote," Stretch 💖 keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!"

On the other hand, Jacqueline is all set be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer and venturing in the OTT platforms and this is proof that the actress always wants to experiment with her content for the love of making it.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's YOGA moves below:

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress's flexibility of performing yoga with perfection is proof of her being a fitness enthusiast

 

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Fab Yoga Moves

