The person who has the spirit of positivity and emits a burst of sunshine all her own, Jacqueline Fernandez featured on the cover of January issue of a leading magazine.

One of the most beautiful and fittest actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has been the most influential star not only nationally but also globally.

This issue of the magazine would be special for her fans as she has shared her 20 dreams for 2020. Such a sheen start of the year with 20 ways of being for 2020 with Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress talks about her “mind-body-spirit positivity mantras”.

Expressing the same, the leading magazine shares, “20 ways of being for 2020 with Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)Regardless of what may be happening around her, the cheerful Sri Lankan beauty stands tall, unfazed by tectonic shifts that rocked the economy, the environment, the world of entertainment.

As an influencer, her domain is global now, as Huda Kattan recently announced a new launch named after her. In this candid chat with HELLO! she shares 20 dreams and desires for 2020 for her fans, herself and the world.”

Her look for the shoot is enlightening, luminous and vibrant aurum gold. She is wearing a shimmery body clutching gown with a feathered short trail, on the cover. Jacqueline’s persona on the cover makes her stand tall, unfazed and emitting positivity. The actor, mentioned about the positivity mantras and keeping the mind-body, spirit in balance.

On that note, she further shares, “I am a positive person always saying “Never say Never”, but I think all women need to be self-reliant, Independent and be ready for anything that may happen in future.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, as an influencer has a global domain now, as recently a leading cosmetic brand has launched a series of the collection after her name. Often hailed as a positive growth leader, Jacqueline has been an influential public figure in India who turned host for International pop sensation Katy Perry and Amanda Cerny on their recent visits to India and the actress shares a great equation with global influencers like Lilly Singh and Huda Kattan.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be seen next in "Mrs. Serial Killer", stepping into the digital universe.