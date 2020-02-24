Jacqueline Fernandez is a sport who never fails to give fashion goals and always aces it. The actress is the perfect package of beauty added with oomph and never fails to impress the audiences with her looks and moods.

Jacqueline, yet again aced her fashion game and paired a lacy bralette with a vest and topped it with a blazer and giving it a retro twist with flared pants.

Jacqueline adding an oomph gave it wore a gangsta chain diamond choker and accessorised her hand with stacking some more jewellery and kept her hair perfectly sleek and oh my god! Jacqueline totally looked a show stealer and robbed hearts.

Sharing this perfect melange of retro with mod she shared on her social media and took everyone by total awe.

Jacqueline surely knows how to step up her fashion game and never fails to give notes in having the perfect wardrobe every woman needs.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, `Mrs. Serial Killer` which will mark her debut on the digital platform. The fans can't stop pouring in their love and we are excited to watch her on-screen!