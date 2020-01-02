  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jacqueline runs into Varun- Natasha in Switzerland

Jacqueline runs into Varun- Natasha in Switzerland

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 14:44:08 IST

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bollytwood bandwagon holidaying in Switzerland this holiday season. The actress was having fun in Switzerlands Gstaad where she has bumped into lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

In Gstaad, Jacqueline was spotted having lunch with her "Judwaa 2" co-star Varun and his girlfriend Natasha. She shared the photo on Instagram and captioned: "First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!"

Commenting on her post, Varun joked: "The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline".

Varun and Jacqueline also had super fun, skiing in the ice. Sharing a video of their skiing adventure, Jacqueline wrote: "I lost then I won then I fell".

The actress also shared photographs of their skiing adventure on Instagram, and wrote: "@Varundvn my fav is here!!!"

Varun and Natasha earlier met Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and the Kapoor sisters -- Karisma and Kareena -- during their Switzerland trip, which has almost turned into mini Bollywood this holiday season.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

NewsSara Ali Khan to help raise funds for HIV affected children

Sara Ali Khan to help raise funds for HIV affected children

NewsAbhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

NewsAjay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

Ajay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

News'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

NewsRihanna trolled for failing to release new album by the end of 2019

Rihanna trolled for failing to release new album by the end of 2019

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

Song Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

NewsJacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

NewsFarhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

Farhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look