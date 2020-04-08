Jada Pinkett Smith 'dealing with old fear patterns' in quarantine

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 21:51:48 IST

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says "fear" from COVID-19 has made her want to drink again after being sober for 20 years.

"I haven't had a drink in a long time but those psychological patterns that once would make me drink or make me look for solace outside myself are creeping back in," she said, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"These times are so uncertain. For me, I just had to deepen some of my spiritual practices and deepen my faith," she added.

The actress added: "I think after this there's just going to be a lot of recalibrating and that's just part of it. Change is never easy. All those concepts and ideas that got us to a place of sobriety are the places we need to return to and hold onto even more fiercely than we have before."

She has a family talk show, "Red Table Talk", which will feature her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones opening up about her past drug addiction and the 48-year-old actress admitted she was shocked by some of her mother's revelations in the episode.

