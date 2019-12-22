  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jameela Jamil opens up on struggle with eating disorder

Jameela Jamil opens up on struggle with eating disorder

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Dec 2019 05:34:05 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Jameela Jamil recently shared a 10-year-old picture, recalling her struggles with eating disorder.

"This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s," she wrote on social media along with an image.

In the photograph, she is posing in a form-fitting black dress and heels.

Jamil often speaks publicly about her experience with an eating disorder as a teenager and society's impact on people's relationship with food and their bodies, reports eonline.com.

Since then she has launched the body neutrality campaign, I Weigh.

--IANS

sim/vnc/pgh/

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

NewsVarun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

NewsParineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

Parineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

NewsBirthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

News'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

FeatureBollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi