'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko tests COVID-19 positive

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) "Quantum of Solace" actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she has revealed.

The 40-year-old, who played Camille Montes in the 2008 film, said she was diagnosed after feeling "ill for almost a week" with fever and fatigue, reports the Daily Mail.

She is now facing days in isolation and posted a picture of her locked window on Instagram on Sunday night as she revealed she was "locked up at home".

The Sactress added: "Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Kurylenko starred opposite Daniel Craig in "Quantum of Solace" as Bolivian secret agent Camille Montes, a role for which she did dialect training.

"The Death Of Stalin" actress, who was born in the Soviet-era Ukraine but is now a French citizen, wrote her Instagram caption in both English and the Cyrillic alphabet.

Russian reports say she has lived in London for around a decade, but she did not say where she is undergoing quarantine.

She said: "To bring down the temperature, they said to take Paracetamol, which I do. That's all. Nothing more to do. Of course, I still take vitamins for myself like that. And I eat garlic, just for the immune system. I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That's all."

Kurylenko's diagnosis comes days after Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became the first major Hollywood celebrities to contract the virus.

Kurylenko had recently finished shooting her upcoming movie "The Bay Of Silence", according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is not yet clear if anyone else will need to be quarantined as a result of her testing.

She has a number of releases in the offing, including a French Netflix movie called "Sentinelle" that is in post-production and due out this August. She is also slated to appear in a Chinese action thriller called "The Hunting", originally called "Fox Hunt".

