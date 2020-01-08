James Cameron gives first glimpse of 'Avatar 2'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 20:41:37 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) Filmmaker James Cameron has finally unveiled the first glimpse of the futuristic world of the much anticipated sequel "Avatar 2".

The sequel to the box office juggernaut "Avatar" is expected to open in 2021.

Cameron released the images from Pandora's world at Daimler's keynote on Monday at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The four images depict different locales within the lush world of Pandora.

One image showed several Na'vi flying low across water on the backs of banshees. Another showed large rocks, apparently, floating in the air. Most of the images depicted several large moons visible in the planet's sky.

The long-delayed sequel is currently slated for a December 2021 release. Three more sequels are expected to follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

The films will star Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

Also at CES, Daimler-Benz also came out with a new electric concept car which is inspired by the blockbuster movie. Cameron joined in to explain the idea behind the car.

The filmmaker highlighted "Avatar" underpinning message of sustainability and how that message found its way into the vehicle.

"I sat at this car, at the control interface and it just felt alive, it breathes, it's just organic," said Cameron.

--IANS

sug/arm

