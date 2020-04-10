Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' video

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Actor Jamie Dornan has come forward to defend actress Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video, which went viral but was deemed "out of touch" by many social media users.

Recently, Gadot united with her celebrity friends to participate in a virtual singalong of John Lennon's "Imagine", including Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, her "Wonder Woman 1984" co-star Kristen Wiig and numerous others, to lift spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

When she posted the video on Instagram it was criticised for being "out of touch", showing all those celebrities self-isolating in their mansions while millions have lost jobs and are fretting about how they will be able to afford groceries and essentials.

During a chat on the "Tea With Me" podcast, Dornan said that he was roped into doing it by Wiig, his co-star in her upcoming film "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar", reports dailymail.co.uk.

He insisted Gadot was "trying to do a good thing".

Dornan said: "Kristen and I did a movie together last summer that's meant to be coming out on July 31 but who knows what will happen. We got on brilliantly. I would do anything for her -- that's how highly I think of her. I was the biggest fan of her before anyway."

"Not being on social media, I wasn't aware of the reaction -- but was made aware by mates. Kristen texted, 'Gal and I are trying to organise this thing to lift spirits'," he added.

The actor agreed to do the video and admitted he received a text message from Wiig several days after its release apologising for getting him involved.

He said: "So I was like: 'Of course I'll do it'. Then she texted days later saying, 'Sorry'."

Dornan filmed his segment from his toilet "to make it normal" and insisted Gadot was "trying to do a good thing", adding: "I just got dragged along with it."

The video was an attempt to lift people's spirits during the coronavirus lockdowns taking place in several countries around the world. However, social media users quickly condemned the video after its release, saying the stars were all isolating in luxury.

