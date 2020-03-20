Janata Curfew: Bollywood and South stars extend support to PM Modi's initiative

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Filmstars and celebrities from Bollywood and the southern film industry alike have come out to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Modi, urging everyone to follow Janata Curfew on Sunday, advised citizens not to step out of their homes from 7am to 9pm as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Soon afterward, many stars took to social media to express support to PM Modi's initiative.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !"

Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more. We need to 'slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all."

Kamal Hassan tweeted: "I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister's call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It's a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. I call upon my fans,my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7am to 9pm #JantaCurfew"

Akshay Kumar urged his fans: "An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let's all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing."

Ajay Devgn shared: "Fellow Indians, Namaskar. A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe. @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew"

Madhuri Dixit Nene urged: "It's time to understand our social responsibility & follow the guidelines. Let's show gratitude to all the people who have been working round the clock for us by observing the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March. Do your part. Stay safe to keep others safe."

Shahid Kapoor tweeted: "22nd of March #JantaCurfew . This virus is affecting our heads at a faster rate than our bodies. Let's show solidarity as a nation. Let's be at our most positive and our most restrained. Let's raise the bar. This moment in time calls for it. God speed. Jai hind."

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared: "Please support PM @Narendramodi 's #Jantacurfew initiative by staying at home on Sunday March 22, 7am to 9pm and by cheering from your windows and balconies at 5pm for our unsung hero's who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and the essential services running @PMOindia"

Suniel Shetty tweeted: ".@narendramodi Sir's speech was reassuring and brings some hope. Heartfelt gratitude to all those warriors out there, whose sacrifices and resolve allow us to make the safer choice of staying home. Be responsible & stay safe. We're in it together & shall overcome. #JanataCurfew"

Dia Mirza wrote: "Wholeheartedly welcome the Prime Minister's idea of a #JanataCurfew. These are extraordinary times and it requires our united response to this pandemic. And yes, a BIG salute to the frontline health workers who are relentlessly fighting this virus for us #Covid19."

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan expressed: "I really appreciate our PM @narendramodi jis janata curfew initiative as one of the steps towards fighting this dreaded virus that has disrupted the world ! Let us bring our energies together and face this grave situation!"

Rapper Badshah tweeted: "Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let's all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona"

Singer Guru Randhawa expressed: "Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let's all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona"

Preity Zinta tweeted: "Good morning folks ! I hope & pray that everyone supports & follows the #JanataCurfew on 22 March from 7am- 9pm as suggested by our PM @narendramodi This is the only way we can fight the #covid19 virus & safeguard ourselves & our country #jaihind #stayhome #besafe #ting"

Aahana Kumra shared: "#JanataCurfew is the need of the hour! I applaud our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia for this step! We are in this together! See you all on Sunday! #IndiaFightsCorona"

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: "There's a curfew? Yes! Is it one that I support? Yes! I will be joining the #JantaCurfew as appealed by our honourable PM @narendramodi by staying at home, what about you?"

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Twitter that its services would remain closed on Sunday to support Janata Curfew.

The tweet reads: "In the wake of 'Janta Curfew' to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew"

--IANS

abh/vnc