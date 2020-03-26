Jane Fonda to fight climate change virtually

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 13:43:09 IST

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Actress Jane Fonda will continue her fight against climate change through virtual Fire Drill Fridays.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in effort to keep individuals safe during political rallies, Fonda has launched a partnership with Greenpeace to present virtual iterations of her Fire Drill Fridays -- the political events she has been participating in to campaign for the government to address climate change, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action," said Fonda, adding: "And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels."

The actress and longtime climate change activist will be "hosting monthly virtual rallies".

"As well as additional programming throughout the month on Fridays to continue to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities," a Greenpeace spokesperson said in a statement.

A youth-themed virtual rally will be held on April 3 during which Fonda will be joined by fellow activists and advocates for climate change.

"Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis -- we need you and we hope you will join us," concluded Fonda.

