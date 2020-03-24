Jane Fonda urges Americans To demand coronavirus package support

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 13:38:14 IST

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Actress Jane Fonda has urged US citizens to "demand the coronavirus package support" from the government amid

the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the advice of officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the "Grace and Frankie" actress is practicing social distancing

and staying at home in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a blog post on her official website, Fonda talked on the global situation, and its effect on workers worldwide, writing: "I'm sitting at home trying to imagine what its like for gig economy workers, for all those who've been laid off and don't know how they'll make ends meet."

"Then I read about the enormous bail outs the Trump administration is trying to get passed — billions to the multi-billion dollar airlines industry," she continued. "$3 billion for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. One existential crisis must not be used to fuel another!"

Insisting, "The companies that are poisoning the planet and its people and climate shouldn't receive a penny," Fonda went on to call out US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party for its priorities, insisting citizens should vocalise their support for the Democratic Party.

Which is: "calling for things like immediate cash transfers of $2,000 to all adults and $1,000 to every child every month till the crisis is over as well as more aid to small businesses and not to huge corporations who will recover more easily and money for medical necessities, protective gear for health workers, and so much more."

She added: "All the American citizens who read my blog, please call your senator tomorrow and tell them you demand the coronavirus package support."

