Janelle Monae suffering from mercury poisoning

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress-singer Janelle Monae is bouncing back to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning after adopting a pescatarian diet.

The "We Are Young" singer said in an interview with The Cut that she suffered a run-in with the illness after she stopped eating meat and adopted a pescatarian diet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Reflecting on the health scare, she said: "I started feeling my mortality."

Despite the illness, Monae has been hard at work, turning her focus to acting, ahead of her role in "mind-bending social thriller" "Antebellum", which debuts in April 2020.

Talking about her role as Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice, she said: "I want that spirit to always stay on-camera so I don't break. I don't talk on the phone a lot ... I don't want that to take me out of my space."

Stressing that she takes her work home with her and finds inspiration in her personal life when crafting characters, Monae added: "I use my pain... I use it."

"Antebellum", also starring Jena Malone, Marque Richardson, and Eric Lange, hits theatres April 24.

