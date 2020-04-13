  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Janhvi hones her classical dancing skills to Aishwarya song

Janhvi hones her classical dancing skills to Aishwarya song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 18:24:59 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has recreated the popular number "Salaam" from the 2006 film "Umrao Jaan".

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she is seen performing Kathak on the number "Salaam" from the JP Dutta film. The song was was originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?" she captioned the video,in which she is donning a blush pink and white suit. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied into a ponytail and accessorised the look with jhumkas.

"Umrao Jaan" was a remake of Muzaffar Ali's 1981 classic of the same name, starring Rekha with Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Saukat Kaifi. The film is still recalled for Rekha's brilliant performance and its songs composed by Khayyam.

The film was based on the 1905 Urdu novel "Umrao Jaan Ada" and is about the famous titular courtesan. The 2006 version starred Aishwarya with Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty, Divya Dutta, Himani Shivpuri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Earlier on Siblings day, on April 12, Janhvi had posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli