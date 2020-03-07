  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020

After an intimate birthday celebration with brother Arjun, sister Anshula and father Boney with at least five ceremonial cakes on Thursday night, birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor woke up to a day packed with celebrations.

The first stop on Friday morning was the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar from where the actress went to a blind school first and then to St. Catherine orphanage to spread some cheer.

She danced and sang along with kids there before heading to Andheri, to her grandmother’s house, for a cake-cutting session with media. It was followed by another dinner party with family.

Later in evening father Boney Kapoor posted an old picture of little Janhvi with him and Sridevi and wrote: “When I held you in my arms, looked into your eyes, they looked like ocean to me today you have grown up to be a beautiful person inside out a true reflection of your ever endearing mother I am a proud father Happy Birthday Beta We all love you a lots & will forever”.

 

